Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed the most recent trading day at $107.47, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the tool company had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.77 billion, up 10.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.96 per share and revenue of $19.12 billion, which would represent changes of -4.96% and +13.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.97, so we one might conclude that Stanley Black & Decker is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SWK has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

