Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $84.06, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the tool company had lost 7.7% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.73, down 134.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4 billion, down 10.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $16.21 billion, which would represent changes of -82.03% and -4.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.15% lower within the past month. Stanley Black & Decker is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Stanley Black & Decker's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 102.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

Meanwhile, SWK's PEG ratio is currently 11.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

