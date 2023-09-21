Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.72, changing hands as low as $84.41 per share. Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $70.24 per share, with $104.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.31. The SWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
TECD Videos
Funds Holding MYND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.