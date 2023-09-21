Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.72, changing hands as low as $84.41 per share. Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $70.24 per share, with $104.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.31. The SWK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

