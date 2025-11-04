Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) reported revenue of $3.76 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +20.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor : $3.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $3.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Net Sales- Engineered Fastening : $500.5 million versus $491.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $500.5 million versus $491.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized : $390 million versus $402.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $390 million versus $402.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized : $-53.7 million versus $-63.9 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-53.7 million versus $-63.9 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating profit- Engineered Fastening- Normalized: $63.9 million compared to the $63.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Stanley Black & Decker here>>>

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.