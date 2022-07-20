Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $114.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the tool company had gained 9.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Stanley Black & Decker will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.14, down 30.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.77 billion, up 10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $19.07 billion, which would represent changes of -5.73% and +13.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Stanley Black & Decker is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.08.

It is also worth noting that SWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.