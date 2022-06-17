Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $103.25, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the tool company had lost 12.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Stanley Black & Decker is projected to report earnings of $2.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.77 billion, up 10.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.96 per share and revenue of $19.12 billion, which would represent changes of -4.96% and +13.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower within the past month. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Stanley Black & Decker's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.

It is also worth noting that SWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.