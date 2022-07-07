Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $111.91, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the tool company had lost 7.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 13.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, down 30.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.77 billion, up 10.97% from the year-ago period.

SWK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.96 per share and revenue of $19.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +13.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.09.

We can also see that SWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

