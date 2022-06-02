Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $116.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the tool company had lost 12.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Stanley Black & Decker will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, down 30.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.77 billion, up 11.01% from the prior-year quarter.

SWK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.96 per share and revenue of $19.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.96% and +14.18%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% lower. Stanley Black & Decker is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Stanley Black & Decker is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.

We can also see that SWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

