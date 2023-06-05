Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $79.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the tool company had lost 5.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Stanley Black & Decker is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 121.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion, down 6.34% from the year-ago period.

SWK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $16.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -80.74% and -5.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.34% higher. Stanley Black & Decker is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stanley Black & Decker has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.71 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

Also, we should mention that SWK has a PEG ratio of 10.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

