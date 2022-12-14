Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed the most recent trading day at $81.28, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the tool company had lost 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Stanley Black & Decker will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 103.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.92 billion, down 3.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $16.88 billion, which would represent changes of -57.63% and +0.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stanley Black & Decker is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Stanley Black & Decker's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.2.

Investors should also note that SWK has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.