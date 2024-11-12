News & Insights

Stanley Black & Decker Strategizes Against Tariff Impacts

November 12, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

An announcement from Stanley Black & Decker ( (SWK) ) is now available.

Stanley Black & Decker is strategizing to mitigate potential financial impacts from anticipated tariff increases under the new administration, which could significantly affect its operating income by $200 million annually. By adjusting supply chains and negotiating price increases, the company aims to reduce these costs over the next 12 to 24 months. Despite these challenges, management remains committed to its long-term growth and profitability goals, leveraging its strong U.S. manufacturing base to offset potential setbacks.

Stocks mentioned

SWK

