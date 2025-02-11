Stanley Black & Decker Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Valued at $13.3 billion by market cap, the company offers onshore and offshore pipeline construction and inspection services.

Shares of this leading manufacturer of hand and power tools have underperformed the broader market over the past year. SWK has declined 3.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.7%. However, in 2025, SWK stock is up 6.8%, surpassing the SPX’s 3.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SWK’s underperformance looks more pronounced compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 18.5% over the past year. However, SWK’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 5.2% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, SWK shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.49 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.28. The company’s revenue was $3.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $3.6 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SWK’s EPS to grow 18.4% to $5.16 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering SWK stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, eight “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 6, Baird analyst Timothy Wojs kept a “Neutral” rating on SWK and raised the price target to $96, implying a potential upside of 11.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $99.18 represents a 15.6% premium to SWK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $121 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 41.1%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.