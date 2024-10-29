News & Insights

Stanley Black & Decker reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.22, consensus $1.05

October 29, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $3.75B, consensus $3.8B. Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker’s president and CEO, commented, “In the third quarter we continued to deliver gross margin improvements as well as robust cash generation, all as a result of solid execution against our operational priorities. While a weak consumer and automotive production backdrop impacted organic revenue, we capitalized on relative bright spots and delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of DEWALT growth as well as higher sales in aerospace fasteners.”

