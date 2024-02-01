News & Insights

Markets
SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Q4 Profit Beat The Street, But Sales Decline

February 01, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), a provider of Tools and Storage products, Thursday reported a loss of $276.1 million or $1.84 per share for the fourth quarter, wider than $106.2 million or $0.72 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher income taxes. However, excluding one-off items, the company reported profit that beat the consensus estimates.

The company had a tax of $197.3 million for the latest quarter, compared with a tax benefit of $51.6 million in the previous year.

Excluding one-time items, Stanley Black & Decker posted profit of 138 million or $0.92 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter declined to $3.737 billion from $3.987 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $3.84 billion.

For 2024, Stanley Black & Decker expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.50 - $4.50. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.46 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.