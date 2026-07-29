Stanley Black & Decker Q2 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY26 Earnings View - Update

(RTTNews) - Tools and outdoor solutions provider Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), while reporting higher second- quarter profit with higher net sales, on Wednesday lifted fiscal 2026 earnings and adjusted earnings view.

The company dded that it is on track to achieve full-year sales and margin targets.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $93.19, down 1.07 percent.

Chris Nelson, Stanley Black & Decker's President & CEO, stated, "Our second quarter sales, gross margin, and cash performance keep us firmly on track to achieve our full-year targets... In addition, the tariff refunds are supporting incremental growth investments."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the firm now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $4.60 to $5.45, higher than the prior range of $4.15 to $5.35. The company also raised and tightened adjusted earnings per share view to $5.20 to $5.80, from a prior range of $4.90 to $5.70.

These ranges represent year-over-year growth of 90 percent and 18 percent, respectively, at the midpoint of each range as compared to 2025 performance.

In the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker's net earnings totaled $351.3 million or $2.33 per share, significantly higher than $101.9 million or $0.67 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $235.7 million or $1.57 per share for the period, compared to $163.1 million or $1.08 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4 percent to $3.960 billion from $3.945 billion last year.

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