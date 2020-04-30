Markets
SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 30, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 930-8285 (US) or +1 (253) 336-8297 (International) with identification number 2168249.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 2168249.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular