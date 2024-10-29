News & Insights

Markets
SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Narrows 2024 EPS Guidance Ranges - Update

October 29, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) said its management narrowed 2024 EPS guidance ranges with GAAP EPS to be between $1.15 to $1.75, updated from prior range of $0.90 to $2.00, and adjusted EPS to be between $3.90 to $4.30, updated from prior range of $3.70 to $4.50. Free cash flow is reiterated at approximately $650 million to $850 million.

"Looking forward, we remain focused on executing further supply chain improvements to drive toward our target of 35%+ adjusted gross margins, support incremental growth investments and deliver improved earnings. Our top priorities remain delivering margin expansion, cash generation and balance sheet strength to position the company for long-term growth and value creation," Patrick Hallinan, CFO, stated.

Q3 Results:

The company's bottom line totaled $91.1 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 compared to $1.05. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $3.75 billion from $3.95 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.8 billion in revenue.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker are down 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.