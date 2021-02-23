Stanley Black & Decker Names Donald Allan President And CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced Tuesday that it has named Donald Allan, Jr., President and CFO. In this new role, Allan will continue his focus on driving strategic, long-term profitable growth for the company and take on additional responsibilities to further the company's growth trajectory. He will continue to report to CEO James Loree.

Allan will retain his existing responsibilities and will also lead the strategy and implementation of Stanley Black & Decker's operating model and oversight of Outdoor, Asia Tools & Storage and Stanley X.

Allan joined the company in 1999 as director of financial planning before being appointed Senior Vice President and CFO in 2008, and later Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before joining The Stanley Works, Allan held global financial management positions with Loctite Corporation, and spent nine years with Ernst & Young, predominately as part of the audit team.

