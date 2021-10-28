Markets
SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Lowers 2021 Earnings Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Thursday, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) updated its 2021 earnings per share guidance, on an adjusted basis, to $10.90 - $11.10 from $11.35 - $11.65. The company said the updated full year 2021 guidance calls for organic revenue growth of 16% - 17% and, at the midpoint, adjusted EPS expansion of 22% from prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.54. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Also, the company updated its 2021 EPS outlook to $10.20 - $10.45 from $10.80 - $11.20 on a GAAP basis. Free cash flow is expected to approximate $1.1 - $1.3 billion.

"We are prioritizing meeting demand in a universally difficult supply chain environment and are actively addressing the inflationary trends impacting the business with new targeted pricing actions and increased productivity measures," said James Loree, CEO.

Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $2.77 compared to profit of $2.89, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit to shareowners was $414.2 million or $2.56 per share compared to $385.5 million or $2.44 per share. Sales increased to $4.26 billion from $3.85 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $4.24 billion, for the quarter. Organic growth was 10%, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular