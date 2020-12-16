Markets
Stanley Black & Decker Lifts Q4 Organic Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) said it upgraded certain scenario planning assumptions, due to stronger demand across North America, Europe and emerging markets in Tools and Storage as well as a stronger performance in Engineered Fastening and Attachment Tools within Industrial.

The company said that its fourth quarter organic growth is now approaching 10% compared to the prior assumption of 3% - 5%.

The company now expects full year operating margin dollar growth of 7% - 9% compared to 2019. Previously, it was assumed mid-single digit growth.

Full year free cash flow is assumed to be greater than $1 billion compared to the prior assumption of $800 million - $900 million.

