Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $182.73, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWK was $182.73, representing a -18.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $225 and a 8.99% increase over the 52 week low of $167.66.

SWK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). SWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.61%, compared to an industry average of 41%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the swk Dividend History page.

