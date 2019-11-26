Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $159.29, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWK was $159.29, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.15 and a 44.1% increase over the 52 week low of $110.54.

SWK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports SWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.94%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 5.51% over the last 100 days. JKI has the highest percent weighting of SWK at 1.23%.

