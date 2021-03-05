Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWK was $181.33, representing a -7.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $195 and a 159.04% increase over the 52 week low of $70.

SWK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.72. Zacks Investment Research reports SWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.27%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

