Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SWK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $212.22, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWK was $212.22, representing a -5.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $225 and a 70.13% increase over the 52 week low of $124.74.

SWK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). SWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.82. Zacks Investment Research reports SWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.18%, compared to an industry average of 32.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWK as a top-10 holding:

Volshares Large Cap ETF (VSL)

ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSL with an increase of 12.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWK at 3.97%.

