Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $159.48, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWK was $159.48, representing a -8.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.67 and a 127.83% increase over the 52 week low of $70.

SWK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SWK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.25. Zacks Investment Research reports SWK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.62%, compared to an industry average of -29.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

