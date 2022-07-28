Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $87.6 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $459.5 million, or $2.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $274.6 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $4.39 billion from $3.80 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $87.6 Mln. vs. $459.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $2.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.39 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $6.00

