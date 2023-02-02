Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):

Earnings: -$45.0 million in Q4 vs. $328.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q4 vs. $1.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.5 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.99 billion in Q4 vs. $3.98 billion in the same period last year.

