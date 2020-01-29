Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):

-Earnings: $199.1 million in Q4 vs. -$106.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330.4 million or $2.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.18 per share -Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q4 vs. $3.63 billion in the same period last year.

