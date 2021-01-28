Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $458.0 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $199.1 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $523.6 million or $3.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $4.41 billion from $3.71 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $523.6 Mln. vs. $330.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.29 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.98 -Revenue (Q4): $4.41 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.

