Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $844.6 million, or $5.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $158.2 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $3.95 billion from $4.12 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.7 Mln. vs. $844.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $5.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.95 Bln vs. $4.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.