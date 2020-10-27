Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $385.5 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $230.5 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $456.2 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $3.85 billion from $3.63 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $456.2 Mln. vs. $321.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.89 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.68 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.63 Bln last year.

