Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):

Earnings: $177.0 million in Q2 vs. $87.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.18 in Q2 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$16.9 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.37 per share Revenue: $4.16 billion in Q2 vs. $4.39 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 to $1.30

