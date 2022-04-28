Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $155.8 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $451.0 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $347.4 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $4.45 billion from $3.72 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $155.8 Mln. vs. $451.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.45 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 to $10.50

