Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):

Earnings: $19.5 million in Q1 vs. -$187.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q1 vs. -$1.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.2 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.54 per share Revenue: $3.87 billion in Q1 vs. $3.93 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $4.50

