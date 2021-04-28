Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $478.0 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $133.2 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $500.8 million or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.2% to $4.20 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $500.8 Mln. vs. $182.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.13 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.56 -Revenue (Q1): $4.20 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.70 - $11.00

