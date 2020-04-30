Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $133.2 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $169.9 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $182.8 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $3.13 billion from $3.33 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $182.8 Mln. vs. $213.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q1): $3.13 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.

