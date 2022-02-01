Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $328.2 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $467.3 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $353.7 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $4.07 billion from $4.00 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

