Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $36.9 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $380.0 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.12 billion from $3.78 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36.9 Mln. vs. $380.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.12 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.65

