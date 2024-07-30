Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):

Earnings: -$11.2 million in Q2 vs. $177.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q2 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.5 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $4.024 billion in Q2 vs. $4.158 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.