Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $90.4 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $19.5 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.4 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $3.744 billion from $3.869 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $90.4 Mln. vs. $19.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.744 Bln vs. $3.869 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.