Stanley Black & Decker Guides FY21 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.

The company said the improving visibility has enabled the management to reinstate guidance for 2021, although a wider than historical range has been provided to account for an operating environment that remains dynamic.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.15 to $9.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.70 to $9.85 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Despite challenging second half comparables, our 2021 outlook calls for positive organic growth, 11% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint and another strong free cash flow performance," said James Loree, Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.