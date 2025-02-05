STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Earnings Results: $SWK Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER ($SWK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $3,720,500,000, beating estimates of $3,614,258,568 by $106,241,432.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of STANLEY BLACK & DECKER stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Government Contracts

We have seen $1,054,639 of award payments to $SWK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

