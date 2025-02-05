STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Earnings Results: $SWK Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER ($SWK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $3,720,500,000, beating estimates of $3,614,258,568 by $106,241,432.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of STANLEY BLACK & DECKER stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,447,770 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $159,442,910
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 907,469 shares (+644.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,939,560
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP added 652,780 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,890,661
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 625,875 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,927,613
- STATE STREET CORP added 549,531 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,519,849
- INVESCO LTD. removed 443,151 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,804,219
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 365,194 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,218,815
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Government Contracts
We have seen $1,054,639 of award payments to $SWK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SECURITY SYSTEM SERVICES: $241,217
- KANSAS FIPS ACCESS CONTROL UPGRADE SERVICES.: $182,478
- THIS IS A FIRM-FIXED PRICE PURCHASE ORDER FOR LENEL FIPS ACCESS CONTROL UPGRADE SERVICES LOCATED AT NEW ORL...: $128,222
- SEATTLE, WA FIPS ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEM UPGRADE SERVICES.: $104,705
- PHYSICAL ACCESS CONTROL/PHYSICAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM SOFTWARE SUPPORT AGREEMENT.: $104,304
