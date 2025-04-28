Stocks
SWK

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Earnings Preview: Recent $SWK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 28, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER ($SWK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,722,001,116 and earnings of $0.66 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SWK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Insider Trading Activity

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER insiders have traded $SWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JANET LINK (SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 1,990 shares for an estimated $169,629

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of STANLEY BLACK & DECKER stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Government Contracts

We have seen $790,629 of award payments to $SWK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWK in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SWK forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.