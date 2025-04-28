STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Earnings Preview: Recent $SWK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER ($SWK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,722,001,116 and earnings of $0.66 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SWK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Insider Trading Activity
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER insiders have traded $SWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANET LINK (SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 1,990 shares for an estimated $169,629
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of STANLEY BLACK & DECKER stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,063,114 shares (+126.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,937,423
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 2,142,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,988,325
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,372,159 shares (+207.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,170,646
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP removed 1,242,780 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,782,806
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 947,508 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,075,417
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 795,516 shares (+119.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,871,979
- INVESCO LTD. added 763,219 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,278,853
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Government Contracts
We have seen $790,629 of award payments to $SWK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- KANSAS FIPS ACCESS CONTROL UPGRADE SERVICES.: $182,478
- THIS IS A FIRM-FIXED PRICE PURCHASE ORDER FOR LENEL FIPS ACCESS CONTROL UPGRADE SERVICES LOCATED AT NEW ORL...: $128,222
- SEATTLE, WA FIPS ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEM UPGRADE SERVICES.: $104,705
- PHYSICAL ACCESS CONTROL/PHYSICAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM SOFTWARE SUPPORT AGREEMENT.: $104,304
- ALBANY SECURITY SYSTEM: $76,523
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWK in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SWK forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.