STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Earnings Preview: Recent $SWK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER ($SWK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,722,001,116 and earnings of $0.66 per share.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Insider Trading Activity

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER insiders have traded $SWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JANET LINK (SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 1,990 shares for an estimated $169,629

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of STANLEY BLACK & DECKER stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Government Contracts

We have seen $790,629 of award payments to $SWK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SWK in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

