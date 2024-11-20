Stanley Black & Decker backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $3.90-$4.30, consensus $4.15

Backs FY24 free cash flow view $650M-$850M. Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker’s President & CEO, commented, “Since the outset of our strategic transformation in 2022, we’ve delivered strong execution against our vision. Through our disciplined approach, we believe we’ve built a solid foundation for sustainable growth and are now activating a growth culture with operational excellence at its core. The proof points we see across the company give us conviction in our ability to achieve the margin and cash flow goals of the transformation. Looking to the future, we believe we are well-positioned in attractive industries that have strong growth profiles over the long-term, and we see tangible pathways for future share gain by investing behind our iconic brands, innovation and our people. The actions we are taking across the business position the Company to deliver higher levels of organic revenue growth, profitability and cash flow, and ultimately, strong long-term shareholder returns.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SWK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.