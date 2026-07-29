Stanley Black Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Margin Expansion, Raises Outlook

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the second quarter of 2026, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 30.8%. The bottom line increased from adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of $3.96 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion by 0.7% and increased 0.4% year over year. Higher organic sales, improved gross margins and strong cash generation supported the quarter, while the company also raised its full-year earnings and free cash flow guidance.

SWK's Segmental Performance

Stanley Black generated Tools & Outdoor revenues of $3.56 billion, up 3% year over year, driven by higher volumes in U.S. retail and commercial & industrial channels. Organic revenues for the segment also increased 3%, aided by strength in power tools despite the transition to a licensing model for gas walk-behind outdoor products.



Engineered Fastening revenues declined 18% year over year to $396.4 million due to the divestiture of the Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing (CAM) business. Excluding the divestiture impact, organic revenues increased 3%, supported by industrial demand and continued automotive fastener growth.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Stanley Black's Margin Strength

Stanley Black's cost of sales declined 7.8% year over year to $2.65 billion. Gross profit increased 22.4% to $1.31 billion, lifting the gross margin by 600 basis points to 33.0%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin expanded 620 basis points to 33.7%, benefiting from tariff refunds and productivity improvements.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8.6% year over year to $947.9 million and represented 23.9% of sales compared with 22.1% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $445.7 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 40.1%. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved 320 basis points to 11.3%, while net earnings rose sharply to $351.3 million from $101.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

SWK's Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Stanley Black ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $592.4 million compared with $280.1 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt was $4.70 billion, largely unchanged from the figure reported at the end of 2025. The company reduced total debt by $1.7 billion during the quarter using proceeds from the CAM divestiture.



Cash provided by operating activities totaled $763.1 million compared with $214.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital and software expenditures were $64.9 million, resulting in free cash flow of $698.2 million compared with $134.7 million in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately $250 million of shares and paid dividends of $124.3 million.

Stanley Black Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised its 2026 GAAP earnings guidance to $4.60-$5.45 per share from the prior range of $4.15-$5.35. Adjusted earnings are now projected in the range of $5.20-$5.80 per share, up from the earlier outlook of $4.90-$5.70.



The company also increased its free cash flow forecast to $600-$800 million from the previous expectation of $500-$700 million. Management said the revised guidance reflects the benefit from tariff refunds realized in the second quarter as well as taxes and fees associated with the CAM divestiture.

SWK Executes Strategic Priorities

Management highlighted that second-quarter sales, margins and cash generation kept the company on track to achieve its full-year sales and profitability targets. The completed CAM divestiture strengthened the balance sheet, enabling debt reduction, share repurchases and continued investments in growth initiatives.



The company noted that tariff refunds provided an earnings benefit during the quarter while supporting additional investments. Management reiterated confidence in delivering sustainable profitable growth through disciplined execution of its strategic priorities and capital allocation plan.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Stanley Black currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 4.0%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Industrial’s fiscal 2026 bottom line has inched up 0.1%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Dover’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 1.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV’s 2026 earnings has increased 0.5%.



Generac Holdings GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Generac Holdings’ earnings topped the consensus estimate twice and missed on the other two occasions in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 7.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC’s 2026 earnings has been stable.

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Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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