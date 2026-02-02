Stanich Group Sells $5 Million of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Key Points

Exited 235,868 shares of SUSC; estimated trade value of $5.5 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $5.5 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

Move represented 4.2% of Stanich Group’s reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 0 shares; $0 value.

Previous position was 3.4% of fund AUM.

On Jan. 22, 2026, Stanich Group LLC reported in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $5.56 million, based on the average price for the quarter.

What happened

According to a Jan. 22, 2026, SEC filing, Stanich Group LLC eliminated its holding of 235,868 shares in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.56 million, calculated using the quarter’s average price. The fund reported a $5.56 million decrease in the quarter-end value of its SUSC stake, which includes both trading and price effects.

What else to know

Stanich Group LLC fully exited SUSC; the position now represents n/a of reported AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: ESGV: $61.4 million (46.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: ESGD: $20.1 million (15.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: ESGE: $6.0 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: ESML: $5.8 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: QUAL: $4.7 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Jan. 22, 2026, SUSC shares were priced at $23.46, up 7.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 7.3 percentage points.

SUSC carries a 4.4% annualized dividend yield.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close January 22, 2026) $23.46 Dividend yield 4.36% 1-year total return 7.76%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy targets investment-grade USD-denominated corporate bonds with a focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, seeking to track the performance of a specialized ESG corporate bond index.

The portfolio primarily consists of high-quality corporate bonds, with at least 90% of assets invested in index constituents and up to 10% in select derivatives, cash equivalents, or non-index securities to enhance U.S. dollar cor tracking efficiency.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, passively managed approach.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) offers institutional and individual investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds screened for ESG factors. The fund aims to deliver stable income and moderate total return while integrating responsible investment principles. Its scale and disciplined index-tracking methodology provide efficient access to the ESG segment of the U.S. corporate bond market.

What this transaction means for investors

Stanich Group holds large positions in ESG funds that invest in companies that follow certain ethical and risk-management practices. These are popular with investors who prioritize this criterion in their own investing.

Selling an income-generating fund like SUSC and adding more shares of stock-focused ETFs shows a bullish view on the stock market. The bull market is just over three years long, but that’s still fairly early in the cycle by historical standards.

With the prospect of falling interest rates and improving economic conditions, adding more to stocks may pay off in 2026. But every investor has different goals and risk tolerances.

Keep in mind, SUSC performed poorly in 2022, when rates were increasing, but has performed well in more stable or declining rate environments over the last 10 years. It could pay off to continue holding SUSC if rates start to come down, assuming the Federal Reserve maintains its dovish monetary policy.

