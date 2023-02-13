Stang Eric B Increases Position in Ooma (OOMA)

Fintel reports that Stang Eric B has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.24MM shares and 5.17% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.84% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ooma is $22.75. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 72.84% from its latest reported closing price of $13.16.

The projected annual revenue for Ooma is $220MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ooma. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OOMA is 0.19%, an increase of 27.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 22,269K shares. The put/call ratio of OOMA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 3,252K shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 56.31% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,410K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 1,300K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,167K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 86.97% over the last quarter.

HCSF Management holds 946K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Ooma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ooma creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices.

