Stanford Trustees Exited HeartFlow Stock for $8.5 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Stanford Trustees sold 312,234 shares of HeartFlow for an estimated trade value of $8.48 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The sale represents a complete exit from HeartFlow stock.

The position was previously 1.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 7, 2026, the Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University disclosed a complete exit from HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL), selling 312,234 shares.

The estimated value of this transaction was $8.48 million, calculated using the average closing price from January 1 to March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $9.10 million, incorporating both trading activity and market movement.

What else to know

The fund fully exited HeartFlow, which now represents 0% of 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: EEM: $513.15 million (60.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $113.40 million (13.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EWJ: $82.01 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EFA: $48.92 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $47.53 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, HeartFlow shares were priced at $30.29. The company went public in August of 2025 at $19 per share.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $30.29 Market Capitalization $2.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $176.03 million Net Income (TTM) ($116.79 million)

Company/Etf snapshot

HeartFlow provides a proprietary AI-driven platform for non-invasive diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease, generating 3D models of patients' hearts from coronary CT angiography scans.

It leverages advanced analytics and computational fluid dynamics in its platform to deliver actionable cardiovascular insights to healthcare providers.

The company targets hospitals, cardiology clinics, and healthcare systems seeking improved diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency in cardiac care.

HeartFlow, Inc. operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology, offering advanced solutions for cardiovascular diagnostics. The company leverages artificial intelligence and computational modeling to deliver precise, non-invasive assessments of coronary artery disease.

Its scalable platform positions HeartFlow as a differentiated provider in the medical imaging and healthcare information services market.

What this transaction means for investors

The complete exit from HeartFlow stock by the Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University in the first quarter can appear to be a concerning event for investors on the surface.

However, HeartFlow shares have gone on a great run since it went public last August, hitting a 52-week high of $41.22 in October. The Stanford Trust likely achieved a good return by Q1, and saw this as an opportunity to exit and deploy the gains towards other investments.

HeartFlow’s business is doing well. It ended 2025 with revenue of $176 million, representing an excellent 40% year-over-year increase. The company expects to maintain its double-digit growth, forecasting 2026 sales to come in between $218 million and $222 million.

HeartFlow’s business sported a healthy gross margin of 79.5% in the fourth quarter, although it is not profitable. Its 2025 net loss totaled $116.8 million, which is higher than the loss of $96.4 million in 2024. This suggests investors should watch the company to see if it can start to reduce its costs while maintaining robust revenue growth in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and HeartFlow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.