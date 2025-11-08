Stanford Trustees Dumped Over 1 Million Shares of QuantumScape. Is This a Warning Sign?

Key Points

Stanford trustees sold 1,018,000 QuantumScape shares with an estimated transaction value of ~$9.93 million.

The trade represented 1.17% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-sale holdings totaled 1,463,438 shares valued at $18.03 million.

QuantumScape now accounts for 2.12% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 4, 2025, the Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University reduced its position in QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) by 1,018,000 shares.

The transaction was estimated at $9.93 million, leaves the fund holding approximately 1.46 million shares.

What else to know

QuantumScape now represents 2.12% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

EFA: $312.46 million (36.7% of AUM)

GOOGL: $190.77 million (22.4% of AUM)

EEM: $189.22 million (22.2% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

EWJ: $77.91 million (9.2% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

LNW: $22.26 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of November 4, 2025, QuantumScape shares were priced at $15.44, outperforming the S&P 500 by 212.2 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-04) $15.44 Market Capitalization $9.99 billion Net Income (TTM) ($463.36 million) One-Year Price Change 231.08%

Company snapshot

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles.

The company is pre-revenue and focuses on advancing battery technology through research, development, and commercialization partnerships.

QuantumScape develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries targeting electric vehicles and related applications. Its primary customers are expected to be automotive manufacturers and mobility solution providers seeking next-generation battery solutions.

Foolish take

The sale of QuantumScape stock in the third quarter made by the Board of Trustees of Stanford University is an understandable move. QuantumScape shares are up significantly in 2025, taking off in Q3 after the company introduced its Cobra separator process designed to scale up its production.

While Stanford University's sale was significant, it still holds nearly 1.5 million shares representing 2.1% of its AUM. QuantumScape sits just outside the top five holdings in the number six spot. So Stanford maintains a substantial position in the stock post-sale, suggesting it still believes future upside exists.

QuantumScape is a risky stock to invest in, since the company generates no revenue. Its Q3 loss from operations totaled $115 million. The company maintains its business through a large cash pile of $225.8 million as well as marketable securities of $777.9 million.

This allowed the company to exit Q3 with total assets of $1.3 billion compared to total liabilities of $127.5 million. QuantumScape also managed to reduce its Q3 operating loss from the prior year's $130.2 million, and in October, made its first shipment of battery cells using the new Cobra process. These are encouraging signs for the company's future.

Even so, only investors with a high risk tolerance should consider buying QuantumScape stock, given the company has yet to prove it can product meaningful revenue.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments that a fund or institution manages on behalf of clients.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a three-month period, often used to estimate transaction values.

Fund holding: The amount of a particular security owned by an investment fund at a given time.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by value or percentage of assets.

Development-stage company: A business focused on research and product development, usually before generating significant revenue.

Solid-state battery: A battery technology using solid electrodes and electrolytes, offering potential benefits over traditional liquid-based batteries.

Pre-revenue: A company that has not yet generated sales from its main business activities.

Commercialization partnerships: Agreements to jointly bring a new product or technology to market.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Light & Wonder Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.