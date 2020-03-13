Standex To Sell Refrigerated Solutions Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp. (SXI) has agreed to sell the Refrigerated Solutions Group, part of the Food Service Equipment segment, to Ten Oaks Group, for $11 million. RSG manufactures refrigerated cabinets and walk-ins for customers food service and retail end market.

Standex International expects to incur approximately $27 million in non-cash charges associated with the divestiture including goodwill impairment in the third quarter. The company expects the sale to have immaterial impact on earnings per share for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

